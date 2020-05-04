Comedian Funny Face has urged his best friend, Emmanuel Adebayor, not to be bothered about what people say.

This, according to him, is because most people are always in a hurry to destroy a person’s reputation.

His advice comes after the Togo international footballer refused to donate money to his country to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The footballer, who now plays in Paraguay for Olimpia, has since returned home to the capital city, Lome where he is self-isolating.

On why he is not donating, he said in a Facebook Live video that “for those of you who say I don’t donate, let me be very clear, I don’t donate. It is very simple.”

Reacting to the development on his Twitter page, the comedian asked his best friend to live his life and do what makes him happy.