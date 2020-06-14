Budding Ghanaian musician, Mr Prince, got fans worried after he collapsed during a live television interview.

The ‘Mentor 7’ contestant, as part of the discussions, was asked to elaborate on some of his achievements in the music industry.

In the course of his explanation, he became sluggish, holding his head to signal there was something wrong.

He said he felt a sharp pain in his head when inquired by the host if he felt alright.

The pain became intense and the artiste fell face-down, demanding the immediate attention of the host who screamed in fear. Some other crew members came to help him.

He was immediately transported to the hospital.

Latest reports indicate he is responding to treatment.

Watch the unexpected moment: