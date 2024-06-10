German socialite, Liha Miller who got married to Ghanaian musician Patapaa Amisty in 2021 has revealed that their marriage has fallen on rock.

She made the revelation in a recent interview that has surfaced online.

According to her, their marriage collapsed a few months after their wedding.

“The thing is normally I don’t want to talk about it but I think many people are thinking wrongly or they don’t know anything about it so I have to clear it a little bit. I don’t have to put out my private life but I have to make some things clear,” she noted.

She said “I got married to Patapaa in 2021 but the marriage didn’t work out.”

Liha, however, noted that they are yet to officially annul the marriage.

“We are officially married because we did the court marriage and in Ghana it is a process. I have asked for a divorce so we are in the process of it. The thing is, I have not spoken to Patapaa directly. I have spoken to his parents. Patapaa and I have not spoken in years. The last time I saw him was after our wedding, before I left in 2021. After that we haven’t met. I think like more than a year, getting to two years, we are not even talking at all.

I already asked for a divorce for a long time but he did not take it seriously. The marriage did not work out,” she added.

Patapaa and Liha Miller got married in a wedding ceremony in January, 2021 at Agona Swedru, in the Central Region.

In 2022, Patapaa expressed worry about his wife’s decision to enter into comedy. He detested the fact that his wife travelled to Nigeria to feature in skits without his consent.

According to the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Liha showed too much skin in the videos, an action which he described as unacceptable.

He added that, due to this, he declined a request from his wife to visit him in Ghana after her Nigerian trip.

“I love my wife, but I told her not to come back to me after visiting Nigeria. She wanted to come to Ghana from Nigeria but I refused to allow it. I know my wife to be a nurse not a comedian, so if she wanted to do comedy, she could have simply told me about it,” he told Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

He noted that in one of her skits, a man who spotted dreadlocks took off her underwear on set. He said when the video got to his family, they berated him for marrying such a woman.

Reacting to rumours of their divorce, Patapaa’s father, Opanyin Kwesi Amoah, had told Adom FM in an interview in 2022 that Patapaa was legally married to Liha and that there was no problem between them.

Explaining why he did not live together with his wife, Patapaa said his Liha was in Germany, where she worked as a nurse.

A few weeks ago, there rumours were rife that Liha had found love again as she was seen flaunting a ‘mystery man’ she identified to be her husband.

Liha is currently in Ghana to work on some projects with skit maker, Atemmuda.

ALSO READ: