Wife of tongue musician Patapaa has caused a stir with her latest videos where she reiterated her love for Ghana.

Liha Miller, while participating in the TikTok African countries challenge, was caught in a dilemma of choosing between her birth land Turkey and Ghana.

After initially choosing Ghana, she was hit with the realisation that Turkey will always be her first love, as she makes a sharp U-turn.

“No Matter What, I Am Still From Ghana By Heart. But It Was Worth A Try Tho,” Liha Miller professed.

The video has since generated hilarious comments by Ghanaians who have accepted her as a ‘daughter of the soil’.

Liha brewed love for Ghana kind courtesy Patapaa who showed her admiration and sealed his love for her with a wedding ring.

The couple have since been living in their Swedru-based home.

Watch Liha’s video below: