The matchday six of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League games have ended successfully at the various stadia.

The matchday six games was headlined by Kotoko hosting their city rivals, King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium but the Porcupine Warriors suffered their first defeat of the season.

Full wrap up below.

Asante Kotoko relinquished their top spot in the league after a 3-2 defeat to King Faisal in the Kumasi derby.

A hat-trick from Zubairu Ibrahim helped King Faisal defeat local rivals, Asante Kotoko in a 5-goal thriller at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ibrahim stunned the hosts when he scored two quick goals to put King Faisal 2-0 up inside 18 minutes. Kotoko’s Cameroonian striker, Omgba Mfegue responded, scoring a brace in the second half before Zubairu scored his third as Nurudeen Amadu’s men held on for a famous win.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC bounced back after their week 5 defeat to Bechem United by handing new boys, Bibiani Gold Stars a 2-1 defeat in Dawu courtesy goals from Boateng Agyenim and Fatawu Issahaku.

At the Len Clay Stadium, Legon Cities were hosted by Ashgold. However, the Royals held the Miners to a goalless draw game and same scoreline was recorded between 10-man Bechem United and Great Olympics in Accra.

Real Tamale United travelled to Berekum to grab all three points against Berekum Chelsea courtesy a lone goal by David Sandan Abagna, his 6th of the season.

On Saturday, Accra Lions beat 10-man Eleven Wonders 1-0 through a Federick Asante 80th-minute strike at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu dominated WAFA in a comfortable 3-0 win courtesy a brace from former Kotoko winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi and a goal from Hafiz Adams

A brace from Justice Mensah ensured Elmina Sharks claimed all three points against Karela United in Cape Coast.

The results sees King Faisal claim top spot of the league, followed by Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars and Bechem United making the top four.

Hearts of Oak were out of action due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign. The Phobians now have three outstanding games.

WAFA, Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak complete the bottom three of the league log.

Full results below…

Accra Lions 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders

Aduana Stars 3-0 WAFA

Elmina Sharks 2-1 Karela United

Asante Kotoko 2-3 King Faisal

Accra Great Olympics 0-0 Bechem United

Dreams FC 2-1 Gold Stars

Berekum Chelsea 0-1 RTU

AshantiGold SC 0-0 Legon Cities