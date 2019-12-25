Highlife musician, Kofi Nti, proved he’s a ‘demi-god’ when it comes to soothing highlife performances when he grabbed the microphone at Adom Highlife Dance Fiesta 2019 on Tuesday.

As an opening act, he took the rhythm slow with his popular Odo Nwom song featuring highlife act Ofori Amponsah. It attracted many female fans to the floor before others joined the dancing train.

His turn of the microphone got people at the ticket point rushing in, in the hope of not missing out the first performance of the night.

The atmosphere got heated up when Ampofo Agyei’s band switched up the beat to his popular Kwame Ko song – highlife lovers grooving to the song made it seem so new.

Kofi Nti performed songs such as Akonta, Atweetan, and Rakia among others that brought dead memories to life at the Unique Floral Court at Tema Community 9.

At a point he had to perform highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s song to the much-anticipated crowd.

Enjoy more photos below: