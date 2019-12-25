Son of legendary Ampofo Adjei, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, treated patrons to some of his father’s songs at the 2019 Adom Highlife Dance Fiesta which was held at the Unique Floral Court at Tema community 9.

The musician proved he had really learnt from his master as he wowed the crowd with an outstanding highlife playlist.

His performance went late into the night but that didn’t mar the desire of anticipated fans who wanted to groove till their shoes fall off.

Keeping fans glued to the open dance floor, Ampofo Adjei performed notable songs such as Pe Me Seye, Me Mbotuo and Wooteetee Me among other popular ones they can dance to.

Check out more photos below: