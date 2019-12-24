A woman, who is yet to be identified, has been arrested with a child she allegedly stole and was travelling with.

The woman is reported to have been arrested while embarking on a trip from Asaba to Port Harcourt in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: TV reporter ‘quits job’ on air as she wins lottery

ALSO READ: Teacher dons bodysuit showing images of internal organs

According to a witness, the woman tried bribing a police officer who stopped the vehicle she was in for an inspection.

Upon being questioned by the security operatives, the woman reportedly could not remember when she gave birth to the boy she claimed was her son.

A witness with the Facebook name, Achineme Victor shared the incident on his timeline.