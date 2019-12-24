Teacher dons bodysuit showing images of internal organs

A teacher found an innovative way to teach her students anatomy by donning a bodysuit showing where organs are placed.

Verónica Duque wore the outfit for her eight and nine-year-old students in Valladolid, Spain.

It visually shows exactly where each organ is situated in the body to help her students learn.

Mrs Duque’s husband Michael shared the pictures online with the caption: ‘Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am lucky to have as a woman.

‘Today she explained the human body to her students in a very original way. And the kids [were] freaking out.’

Viewers took to the comments to share their amazement at the idea.

Sánchez wrote: ‘Great. Spectacular. Sparkly. Intelligent. Didactic. Masterly. Surely students will not forget it in their life.’

Irma Merchan Romero added: ‘It is fortunate to have professionals of this caliber, always looking to leave a mark on their students.’

And José Antonio wrote: ‘Congratulations to your wife, Veronica. I find it amazing to teach science that way. This is to innovate.’

Mrs Duque isn’t the only teacher finding innovative ways to engage her students.

Earlier this year, teacher Angelina Murphy from Los Angeles, California, told how she lets her students submit memes about their class throughout the year.

She said: ‘I give students the option to submit memes about the school year or our class and we look at them on the last day of class. They usually take this opportunity to roast me, which I don’t mind.’

While some of the memes are related to the class in general, some poked fun at Ms. Murphy in particular — but she seems to have a great sense of humor about it all.