The Multimedia Group end of year party in pictures

The staff of The Multimedia Group last Friday celebrated the end of the year with a grand party after working through 2019 with all the successes and the trials.

The event which took place at Zinnia Lodge also served as a send-off party for the Managing Director, Santokh Singh.

The night began with dance, drinking, mingling and letting hairs down. It continued with food, where staff were served varieties of dishes in an all you can eat buffet.

SEE MORE:

Live band music was the order of the day and it gave some staffs the chance to serenade the outgoing MD.

See photos below: