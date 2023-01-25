The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has organised an end-of-year get-together for the Association of Retired Immigration Officers (ARIO).

The event held on Wednesday was an effort to provide members of the Association a platform to dialogue with the Service’s leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration in charge of Finance and Administration (DCG/F&A), Isaac Owusu Mensah, who spoke on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Immigration, revealed Management’s intention to strengthen ARIO and improve their welfare, considering that they are very important stakeholders of the GIS.

DCG Owusu Mensah said the CGI’s love for the Association was no secret, “All your concerns are very well noted and will be forwarded.”

He further acknowledged the sacrifices and contributions members had invested into the country and opined that their wealth of experience could not be underestimated or go unnoticed.

The Association used the occasion to swear in its newly elected Vice President in the person of Madam Veronica Addy. Madam Addy, who until her retirement was the Deputy Director, Finance and Administration (DD/F&A), pledged her commitment to working in the interest of the goals and aspirations of the Association.

Moses Gyamfi, President of ARIO who doubles as the representative of ARIO on the GIS Governing Council said the event was an opportunity to discuss the improvement of retired Officers’ welfare and address any challenges members may be facing.

He was grateful to the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi for his deep concern for retired Officers and entreated that such collaboration is deepened between ARIO and Management members of the GIS.

Mr Gyamfi said more collaboration with the GIS is needed in the identification of new members across the regions of the country and in addressing certain critical health challenges some members are facing.

Mr Gyamfi also entreated continuous coordination of ARIO’s meeting schedules by the Protocol Unit of the Public Affairs Department of the GIS.

Present at the get-together was serving Officers of the GIS including Management members; Head of the Operations Secretariat, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Maud Anima Quainoo, Head of Audit, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Constance Debordes and the Chief Staff Officer (CSO), ACI Lawrence Agyapong.