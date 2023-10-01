The Multimedia Group, a leading media conglomerate in Ghana, has clinched four prestigious awards at the 34th Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Awards.

This remarkable feat not only showcases the group’s unwavering commitment to excellence but also underscores its pivotal role in shaping the media and marketing landscape in the country.

The CIMG Awards, widely recognised as one of the most prestigious accolades in the marketing and media industry, serve as a benchmark for outstanding achievements in these fields.

The Multimedia Group’s impressive haul of four awards highlights the organisation’s exceptional contributions to these sectors.

Saturday night’s event saw the Group’s leading online news portal, Myjoyonline.com, winning the ‘Online News Portal of the Year’ for the second year running.

Also, one of its flagship programmes on Joy FM, the Super Morning Show (SMS) won Radio Programme of the Year for 2022.

Again, the popular Primetime Limited-produced National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), which airs on Joy News and Joy Prime TV channels won the CIMG TV Programme of the Year 2022.

The icing on the cake was the NSMQ being awarded the CIMG New Media Campaign of the Year 2022.

The Multimedia Group’s recognition by the CIMG reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the Ghanaian media and marketing domains.

The awards recognise not only the quality of content and services provided by the Group but also its innovative approaches to reaching and engaging with audiences.

The Multimedia Group has a rich history of delivering informative and entertaining content across various platforms, including television, radio, online, and print.

Their diverse range of media outlets covers news, entertainment, education, and more, making them an integral part of Ghana’s media landscape.

These accolades are a testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of the group’s professionals, who continually strive for excellence in their respective roles.

The Multimedia Group’s commitment to delivering quality content, upholding journalistic integrity, and serving the needs of its diverse audience has undoubtedly contributed to its success.

Moreover, this recognition serves as an inspiration for other organisations in the media and marketing sectors to raise their standards and make meaningful contributions to Ghanaian society.

As The Multimedia Group continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing media landscape, these CIMG Awards serve as a reminder of the organisation’s core values and its dedication to enriching the lives of Ghanaians through informative, engaging, and entertaining content.

Picking the awards, the team expressed their gratitude to the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana for these prestigious awards.

They also extend their appreciation to their loyal audience, whose unwavering support has been a driving force behind the group’s continued success.

The Multimedia Group’s impressive haul of four awards at the 34th CIMG Awards is a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence in the media and marketing sectors.

It is a recognition of their dedication to serving their audience with high-quality content and innovative approaches, and it reaffirms their position as a leader in the Ghanaian media landscape.