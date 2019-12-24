Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has said the supposed reports upon which the Electoral Commission (EC) is requesting for a new Voters Register is yet to be presented to the various political parties.

According to him, the EC claimed that reports submitted by a consultancy firm during Mrs Charlotte Osei’s administration indicated that the entire Voters Register needed to be replaced, hence the call.

Speaking on the issue on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, Mr Afriyie-Ankrah said till date, the EC had failed to provide members of Inter-Party Advisory Committee with the said reports.

He said the reports, according to the EC, also showed that the upgrading of equipment for voting will cost $ 20 million dollars more than procuring new ones.

This, he said, the political parties disagreed at an IPAC meeting.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah accused the EC of not being truthful and transparent in its bid for a new register.

