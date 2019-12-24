A pastor identified as Kenneth Onyeali has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl and her 16-year-old sick sister while supposedly conducting ‘deliverance’ for the sick girl.



According to reports, the sick girl, Loveth Emeoha, was said to have developed a health complication on her legs that suddenly crippled her, forcing her to drop out of school.



It was further learned that she was taken to the church by her mother, Mrs. Ijeoma Emeoha, who left her in the care of the pastor after he made the suggestion.

Pastor Kenneth who oversees the Christ New Covenant Church located in Nigeria also demanded that Loveth’s 10-year-old younger sister is brought to the church to look after her.

However, the girls were deceived by the pastor into believing that she could be healed of her ailment through sexual intercourse with him.

ALSO READ

After three days of sexual intercourse with the pastor, the girl wasn’t seeing any improvement so they decided to report Pastor Kenneth to their family.



“When my daughter complained after some days of constant sexual intercourse, Pastor Kenneth told her that the act was the only way she could be healed of her sickness,” mother of the girls narrated.



My 10-year-old daughter told me Pastor Kenneth used his fingers inside her vagina. She said the pastor told her that if she wanted her elder sister to get better, she must allow him to remove some evil spirit in her vagina.



When I confronted the pastor, he immediately refunded N30,000 I was charged for the prayers, begging that I forgive him but I reported to my husband’s brothers who reported the matter to the police,” she narrated.



Pastor Kenneth’s wife has also allegedly offered the Emeoha family N200, 000 to keep sealed lips, an offer they rejected.



The State Police Spokesman, Orlando Ikeoku, confirmed the incident on Monday, saying it was a case of defilement with the consent to the victims adding the pastor would soon be charged to court at the end of investigations.