The New Edubiase police in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti region are investigating a case of a child tied in a jute bag and dumped in a bush at Kwabena Sam area.

The male child, believed to be a year and a half old, was rescued after his wails attracted a passerby who came to his rescue.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News’ Isaac Normanyo that they could not initially tell the source of the noise until they combed the bush and discovered the baby lying in a jute bag.

Suspicions are that the child had been abandoned for some hours as there was an indication of struggle and he was foaming in the mouth.

Some residents, who described the situation as inhumane, said the child has been handed over to the police.

The Adansi South District Social Welfare Director, Matilda Achiaa Yeboah, confirmed to Adom News that the victim is currently undergoing treatment.

Efforts are underway to bring the culprit to book.