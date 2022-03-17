Rihanna has been making several public appearances for her Fenty Beauty line and in a new interview the singer/mogul, who is in her third trimester, talked about how she plans to be as a mother.

“You talk about my kids, it’s over,” Rihanna explained in a recent conversation with Elle. The topic came up after Rih was asked which Real Housewives mother inspires her the most since she’s a fan of the show. She said one of them was Teresa Giudice because she “does not play about her kids.”

“She will flatten you about those kids,” Rihanna added. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

In terms of what has been some of the best advice she’s gotten about motherhood, Rih revealed that it was to focus on getting sleep now because she’ll get little of it when the baby arrives.

“A lot of advice,” she said. “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later. I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

You can head over to Elle to read the interview in full.

Rihanna has been getting a lot of love on her pregnancy journey. Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared how she admires Rih’s unique maternity style and compared it to her own when she was pregnant.

“I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girls girl,” Pinkett wrote in the caption. “She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month.”

