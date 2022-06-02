Special Prosecutor freezes all assets of Sir John

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has frozen all assets of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John.

The latest move is part of investigations the office has commenced into the acquisition of state lands and property that were contained in his Will.

On Sunday, May 22, it emerged that the will of Sir John contained some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest Reserve and the Sakumono Ramsar site.

It also contained four parcels of specified and unspecified acres of land in the Achimota Forest, which the late politician bequeathed to named persons.

The Will also had huge sums of money in both his local and foreign accounts.

As a result of the public uproar that greeted the news, the OSP in a press statement issued on Thursday, May 26 said it has commenced investigations into it.

OSP statement

This, according to JoyNews’ checks, has led to the freezing of his bank accounts and all assets.