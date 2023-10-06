A distinguished group of Obuasi natives recently paid a respectful visit to Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, the Paramount Chief of Adansi Traditional Area and the Adansihene, who is currently in the USA.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday, September 24, 2023, involved a delegation consisting of notable individuals such as Hon. Edward Ennin, former Obuasi MP; Hon. Samuel Aboagye, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East; and Dr. Solomon Owusu, a Mining Consultant in the USA.

Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, a well-respected chief with a background in Certified United States Corporate Accounting, was approached by the team to discuss various issues affecting the Adansi areas, with a particular focus on Obuasi.

During the discourse, concerns were raised about the development lag in Obuasi, a town renowned for its gold mining activities.

The delegation delved into pressing matters such as illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, youth unemployment, infrastructural deficiencies, and the apparent lack of benefits from the gold mining operations in the Adansi traditional areas.

Hon. Samuel Aboagye expressed dismay over the alleged favoritism in employment opportunities, claiming that Adansi youth were being overlooked in favour of individuals from larger cities.

He emphasized the need for qualified Adansi natives to be given priority in employment within organizations like AngloGold Mining Company and UMA Mining Contracting Company.

Additionally, the team touched upon the issue of illegal mining, with Dr. Solomon Owusu highlighting the environmental consequences of such activities, particularly the pollution of water bodies by foreign nationals, notably the Chinese.

Dr. Owusu urged the Paramount Chief to take action against sub-chiefs allowing illegal mining on their demarcated lands.

In a surprising revelation, Hon. Edward Ennin, a board member of AngloGold Ashanti Mining Company, disclosed that the company had relinquished a significant portion of its concession to the government for the benefit of small-scale miners.

However, this concession reportedly ended up in the hands of government officials instead of being allocated as planned.

The discussions also delved into legal matters surrounding illegal mining, with Dr. Owusu expressing disappointment in the perceived leniency towards foreign illegal miners compared to their Ghanaian counterparts.

He suggested streamlining bureaucratic procedures for small-scale mining licenses to encourage registration and compliance.

In response to these concerns, the Adansihene shared his disappointment with the actions of government representatives and the police in the area, citing a recent incident where a taskforce was assaulted by illegal miners, and the police arrested the taskforce members instead.

He also highlighted a directive from the Regional Minister instructing traditional authorities to cease task force operations.

Despite the challenges, the Adansihene expressed openness to innovative solutions and promised to investigate allegations of favoritism in job applications, pledging to ensure that Adansi natives benefit from job opportunities in the region.

The Chief concluded the meeting by welcoming ideas to address the galamsey issues and promote overall development in Adansi and Ghana.