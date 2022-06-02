About 30 pupils of the Pentecost Preparatory School in

Koforidua in the Eastern Region have been involved in an accident at Oyoko in the New Juaben North Municipality.

They have been rushed to the Koforidua regional hospital after a bus they were travelling in run into a ditch and landed on its roof.

Police report indicates the pupils were on their way to school on Thursday morning when the incident happened.

Five of the pupils, who sustained multiple injuries, are being given special attention by the medical staff there.

The bus is reported to have developed a fault, causing the driver to park it.

However, it run into the ditch while he tried to alight to fix the fault.

The rest, including the driver of the bus with registration number GN 7377-Y, are responding to treatment.

Officials of NADMO, police and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to rescue victims.