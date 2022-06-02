About 10 machete-wielding land guards have attacked and beaten to pulp the chief of Awutu Oshimpo, Nai Kofi Okyere.

The Ankobeahene of Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Oshimpo Acheampong, was also attacked with his penis and testicles squeezed.

This unfortunate incident happened at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region on Wednesday.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei indicated the chiefs and their elders were waiting for the Awutu Senya West District Chief Executive to hold a meeting on how to deal with refuse disposal in the area.

The group, allegedly hired by some family members, invaded the venue and attacked the chiefs while announcing their destoolment.

Nai Oshimpo, narrating his ordeal, said some of the family members accused him of releasing portions of their land to a company as a landfill site.

Nai Kofi Okyere, who sustained cutlass wounds, said their beatings were like wrestling.