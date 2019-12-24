Addressing a section of the media in response to Mr Mahama’s comments on TVET, Education Minister in-charge of TVET, Gifty Twum Ampofo explained the initiative is already a priority

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is of the opinion that former President John Dramani Mahama’s idea of prioritising Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) if re-elected into power is an indication he is ‘out of touch’.

Addressing a section of the media in response to Mr Mahama’s comments on TVET, Education Minister in-charge of TVET, Gifty Twum Ampofo explained the initiative is already a priority as government has invested huge sums of monies in the sector.

“Government has already made it a priority and has anchored some of its strategies on skills and TVET that is why it is upgrading all NVTIs, re-tooling the workshops in the Technical Universities and constructing 32 State of the Art TVET institutions across all regions of Ghana,” she responded.

She said “all the Technical Universities and Polytechnics have been provided with State of the Art laboratories and workshops with equipment supplied by Amatrol Inc. These are equipment that meet industry 4.0 standards. Associated with this is the re-training of the lecturers and facilitators through training of trainers sessions.”

On claims by Mr Mahama that the E-blocks have been abandoned, Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of General Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said 33 E-blocks have been completed under the Akufo-Addo-led government.