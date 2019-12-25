A total of 22 people died in road crashes between January and November this year at Wenchi Methodist Hospital in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

Principal Health Information Officer of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital, Mr Owusu Abroquah, said this to newsmen in an interview on Tuesday, December 24,2019.

In comparison, he said in 2018 10 people were killed in road crashes.

He added that a total of 278 road conditions were recorded in 2018 from January 1 to December 31, last year while 208 cases were recorded between January and November this year.

According to him, 29 referral cases were recorded last year while 26 cases of such have been recorded between January and November this year.

Motorcycle collision incidents tops all road crashes both this year and last year.

He said 223 motorcycle collision incidents were recorded in 2018 while vehicles involved in the crashes were 55.

Between January and November this year the facility recorded collision incidents involving 165 motorcycles and 43 vehicles.

The Principal Health Information Officer also explained that as at the year ending 31st December, 2018, the Wenchi Methodist Hospital recorded a total of 514 accident victims and 493 victims between January and November this year.

The injuries comprised head injuries, spinal cord, ankle fracture and tibia among others.

Source: Adom News| Christian Ofori Kumah