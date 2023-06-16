After days of verbal smackdown, two refined presenters of Adom FM, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei and Jerry Justice, faced off for the maiden edition of the Dad Too Can Cook, a special pre-Fathers’ Day event.

Steam and the sweet scents of spices replaced the serene atmosphere of the Multimedia Group Limited car park where the event was hosted.

The competition started off smoothly with chefs observing proper food hygiene, and at the whistle of presenter Abena Opoku Ahwinee, a charged up Jerry Justice took the lead, igniting some fear in Ampofo Adjei who appeared laid back.

In the early hours of the competition, the bet was on Jerry Justice to wow the audiences as his banku with red fish and grinded pepper seemed to be coming together.

While many see banku as a difficult and energy draining task, Jerry Justice proved it to be an easy job by stirring consistently with just one hand while calling for loud hype with the other.

All that while, a competent Ampofo Adjei was combining his ingredients to make a steamy pot of local light soup, and all he needed to win over the heart of audiences was his secret ingredient – three well-smoked pieces of prekese that diffused a distinctive aroma.

Realizing the audiences were in his favour, Ampofo Adjei’s demeanor shifted from uncertainty to confidence.

He got the crowd oohing and aahing when he began driving his fufu in a way that proved that indeed Dads too can cook.

In his quest to feast with audiences who are not lovers of fufu, Ampofo Adjei added rice as a side dish.

After hours long of blending diverse flavor and innovative techniques came the final decider – the tasting.

Judges were keen on hygiene, technique and taste and dishes from both Jerry Justice and Ampofo Adjei were a perfect reflection of cooking excellence.

However, after scrutiny, the judges announced that Ampofo Adjei’s fufu and light soup stood tall in taste, texture and colour as compared to Jerry Justice’s banku with fish and grinded pepper.

The in-house cooking competition has ended but an array of interesting content for Fathers’ Day will air on all Adom channels and digital platforms starting tomorrow, June 17.

Six fortunate fathers who were nominated by their wards will also exhibit their cooking prowess after which they will walk home with mind-blowing prizes.

You don’t want to miss.

Check out more photos below: