Congratulations are in order for Adom FM producer, Listowel Kwadwo Fordjour following the successful completion of his law programme.

Mr Fordjour is enjoying his new title as an esquire, having been called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 20, 2023.

He was called to the Bar alongside co-host of Joy FM Super Morning Show (SMS), Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye.

The two were part of the 2021 batch whose entrance examination to the Ghana School of Law was marred by a fiasco.

About 499 candidates who sat for the examinations failed after a new quota system was introduced by the General Legal Council (GLC).

The affected candidates embarked on a massive demonstration dubbed: Red Monday on October 20, demanding reforms to the nation’s legal education regime.

They also asked the GLC to rescind its decision to include all 499 students who attained the 50 percent pass mark, a request which was later granted.