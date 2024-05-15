The Folklex Media Awards 2024 honoured Benjamin Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, a prominent figure in Ghanaian media, as the Male Newscaster of the Year (TV Category) for his exceptional work on Adom TV, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group.

Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, who is not only a seasoned newscaster but also a professional musician, clinched the prestigious award at the ceremony held in Accra.

The Folklex Media Awards, renowned for recognizing excellence in the media industry, celebrated Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei’s ability to deliver news with precision, engaging audiences across the nation.

His role as a presenter at Adom TV has solidified his position as one of the most respected voices o

n Ghanaian television.

Beyond his work in broadcasting, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei is also celebrated for his musical prowess, adding another dimension to his illustrious career.

His talent and dedication have earned him widespread acclaim, making him a household name in both the media and music.

Meanwhile, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei expressed gratitude to The Multimedia Group, Adom TV/FM, and the Folklex Media Awards organizers for the honour.

He reaffirmed his commitment to delivering high-quality news coverage while continuing to pursue his passion for music.

