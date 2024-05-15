Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has denied suggestions that Parliament endorsed the new fees for dialysis treatment introduced by the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

Contrary to these claims, the Joaboso Member of Parliament explained that the house had instead advocated for the exemption of taxes on the regents for dialysis.

This clarification comes in response to the recent implementation of revised fees for dialysis treatment by the hospital. Previously priced at GH¢380, the cost has now surged to GH¢491.

The Renal Patients Association of Ghana has expressed concern over this hike, citing the additional financial burden it places on patients who were already struggling to manage the previous bills.

According to the association, even the previous cost was challenging for patients to afford, often requiring assistance from friends and family to cover the expenses.

The new fees exacerbate their financial strain, making it increasingly difficult for them to access essential medical care.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Tuesday, May 14, Mr. Akandoh emphasised that Parliament did not sanction the increased fees imposed by the hospital.

He reiterated that the House had advocated for removing taxes on dialysis regents, not for implementing higher charges for patients.

Assuring swift action, Mr Akandoh stated that Parliament would take the necessary steps to ensure a reversal of the hike without delay.

He underscored the importance of affordable healthcare access for all citizens, particularly those in need of critical treatments such as dialysis.

“We never agreed at the committee level that the cost of dialysis must be increased. What happened was that the Ministry of Finance must waive all taxes on the [regent] of dialysis. So, it came to me as a shock when all the media houses were calling to tell me that fees had been increased. I don’t get it.

“Then, when you talk about that they make it sound as though parliament that has done some proposal and has gone ahead to approve it,” he said.

According to statistics, nearly 1,300 Ghanaians are on dialysis, and a renal patient requires about 12 sessions of dialysis a month. With the cost of GH₵380 per dialysis increased to GHS491, a patient will need nearly GHS6,000 a month for the full session.

NHIA to implement 6-month dialysis support on June 1 – CEO reveals

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Aboagye Da-Costa, has revealed that his outfit will commence its intended support for dialysis treatment on June 1. Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, May 15, Dr Da-Costa noted that the support would be implemented for the next six months.

This initiative follows the approval of GH₵2 million by Parliament to assist patients requiring dialysis in various parts of the country.

