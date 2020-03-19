Highlife singer, Kofi Nti, has revealed that the issues he had with fellow highlife great, Ofori Amponsah, were caused by ‘Anadwo Yede’ hitmaker K.K. Fosu.

He said this during an interview with ace broadcaster, Abeiku Santana, in an interview on Okay FM.

According to him, anytime the three had a meeting, Mr Fosu would throw his weight behind Mr Amponsah during decision making without even analysing the subject matter and ended up causing so much friction between him and Mr Amponsah.

