An Executive Member of the Environmental Service Providers Association, Dr Edward Asadu, has cast doubt on the success of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise of making Accra the cleanest city after his tenure.

President Akufo-Addo, after he assumed power, promised to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa with a plan to rid the city of filth and ensure proper management of waste in the capital.

However, after about three years, Dr Asadu, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Asadu Waste Management Services, believes the level of commitment towards the dream has not been impressive.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Thursday, Dr Asadu said the cleaner city initiative is only a dream which requires the interpretation of ‘wise men.’

ALSO READ:

He said there isn’t enough landfill site for waste management companies to dispose of refuse collected across the country.

“As we speak now, the Sanitation Minister does not even know where we dispose our rubbish but we go as far as Western region which accrues extra fuel cost yet we don’t even receive money for work done,” he lamented.