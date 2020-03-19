President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday morning March 19, 2020 invited a host of prominent Ghanaian clergymen to seek God’s face on the fast spreading coronavirus in the country.

Ghana has so far recorded nine ‘imported’ cases of the novel COVID-19 virus.

Below is the list of Clergy men invited to the Jubilee House:

Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International

Bishop Dag Heward Mills, Founder and Leader of LightHouse Chapel

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel International

Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, Royal House Chapel

Reverend Joyce Aryee, Founder of Salt and Light Ministries

Dr Paul Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana

Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle of the Roman Catholic Church Ghana

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Pentecost Church Ghana

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, Founder and Leader of the Fountain Gate Chapel

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell