President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday morning March 19, 2020 invited a host of prominent Ghanaian clergymen to seek God’s face on the fast spreading coronavirus in the country.
Ghana has so far recorded nine ‘imported’ cases of the novel COVID-19 virus.
Coronavirus cases in Ghana hit 9
Below is the list of Clergy men invited to the Jubilee House:
Archbishop Duncan Williams
Bishop Dag Heward Mills
Bishop Charles Agyinasare
Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah
Reverend Joyce Aryee
Most Reverend Dr Paul Boafo
Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle
Apostle Eric Nyamekye
Reverend Eastwood Anaba
Reverend Father Andrew Campbell