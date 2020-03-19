Rapper, Edem, has expressed his displeasure at the ban on celebrities from endorsing alcoholic beverages and has asked the relevant authorities to reverse the decision.
Rapper Edem is urging his colleagues and other public figures to disseminate information about Coronavirus using their local dialects.

According to him, many people, who do not have a grasp of the English Language, are missing out on the education carried out by the Health Ministry on the virus.

It looks like non-English speaking people are being misinformed, he wrote on Instagram.

To demonstrate, Edem posted a video on his social media handles educating people on coronavirus and how to protect themselves in Ewe – his first language.

