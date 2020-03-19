Rapper Edem is urging his colleagues and other public figures to disseminate information about Coronavirus using their local dialects.

According to him, many people, who do not have a grasp of the English Language, are missing out on the education carried out by the Health Ministry on the virus.

It looks like non-English speaking people are being misinformed, he wrote on Instagram.

MORE STORIES:

To demonstrate, Edem posted a video on his social media handles educating people on coronavirus and how to protect themselves in Ewe – his first language.