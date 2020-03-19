Nigerians have condemned the Airport authorities and management of a school who took its students on an excursion to the Abuja Airport amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

A lady, who was concerned about the health of the students, filmed them as they were filed and shown round the airport by some airport staff.

Following the wide condemnation, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) via its Twitter handle, said it has banned excursions at all airports.

Watch the video, the reactions from Nigerians and the Tweet from FAAN below: