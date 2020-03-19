The coronavirus outbreak will not affect the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) quest of securing a sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League says ExCO Member.

The country’s topflight football has struggled to secure a sponsorship after Globacom and Zylofon Cash deal was truncated for various reasons.

After 15 matches played in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League, the Ghana FA is yet to secure a sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, football-related activities have been halted following the directives by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

But, according to the Berekum Chelsea Chief Executive Officer, the outbreak of the disease will not affect their quest of securing a sponsorship, adding that talks are already underway.

“It is a great impact because football was rising high. Many doubted that football could rise that fast but within a short time though there is no sponsorship we have been able to get that level,” the GFA Executive Council Member told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We are still cushioning but we have to come back again and it’s going to be worrisome, but we will try and manage it because it is a global issue so we have no choice.

“We will not relent on our chase for sponsorship and the sponsor we will lose is not the fault of the GFA and it is not the fault of the government,

“We are still in talks with sponsors but we started the talks a bit late because we started the league late so it’s a blessing in disguise,” he added.

It is unknown when football-related activities will return to the country.