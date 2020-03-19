The Black Stars of Ghana have moved one step up to 46th position in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of February released on Thursday, March 18.

The four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions, despite not being involved in any game in the last month, moved level on points with Costa Rica.

Ghana and Costa Rica both have 1,439 points after the South American side lost a friendly game with the United States of America.

Ghana is one of two sides to move a place up or down in the top 50 rankings, with Paraguay also dropping from 40th to 41st.

Belgium retained their status as the best football nation in the world, followed by World champions France, Brazil, England, and Uruguay, completing the top five slots.

Senegal remained Africa’s biggest football nation, maintaining their 20th position on the log. They are joined by Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, and Morocco as Africa’s best-ranking countries placing 27th, 31st, 35th, and 43rd respectively in the global rankings.

The Black Stars stay in the 6th position.

Here is the African ranking: