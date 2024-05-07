Ghanaian music fans were treated to an unforgettable night of music as Samini, Shatta Wale, Medikal, and highlife legend Kofi Nti delivered dope performances at Daddy Lumba’s sold-out concert in the UK.

The event, held at the prestigious Lighthouse Theatre, was a celebration of highlife music, with Daddy Lumba headlining the show.

However, the highlight of the evening was the surprise appearances and performances by some of Ghana’s biggest music stars, including singer Essi Music.

Samini, known for his smooth vocals and captivating stage presence, kicked off the night with an energetic performance that had the crowd on their feet. He delivered some of his biggest hits, showcasing his versatility as a live-performer.



Next up was Shatta Wale, who brought his trademark energy and charisma to the stage. The dancehall king had the audience singing along to every word as he performed.



Medikal, known for his slick rhymes and catchy hooks, rounded out the lineup with an explosive performance that kept the energy levels high.

Despite his reputation for controversy, Shatta Wale surprised fans by sharing a warm embrace with Samini on stage, signalling a moment of unity among Ghanaian artistes.



But it was the collaboration between the four musicians that stole the show. As Daddy Lumba invited them on stage for a special performance, the crowd erupted in cheers.

MORE: