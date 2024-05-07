A video of a fully-pregnant woman dancing at Daddy Lumba’s concert in the UK has sparked conversations on social media, with many expressing concern about her attendance at the event.

The video, which went viral, shows the woman dancing energetically despite being almost due, leading to discussions among Ghanaians on social media platforms.

Some users expressed worry about the woman’s safety and questioned whether she should have been allowed entry to the concert at such a late stage of pregnancy.

However, others argued that physical activity could aid in an easier childbirth, suggesting that the woman’s participation may not necessarily pose a risk.



Regardless of the debate, Daddy Lumba invited her over to the stage at the latter part, where she was equally captured spraying money on the Ghanaian music icon.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah joined the conversation by suggesting that the pregnant woman name her child after Daddy Lumba, adding humor to the trending topic on Instagram.

Nonetheless, Daddy Lumba's UK Concert had many Ghanaian stars in attendance such as Samini, Kofi Nti, Medikal, and Shatta Wale among other music stars who deemed it fit to grace the event

