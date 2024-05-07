A number of Palestinians were killed, and others were injured due to multiple airstrikes on Rafah on early Tuesday early, local time, according to a statement published by the Palestinian Civil Defense.

“Civil defense teams have managed to pull out a number of martyrs and transport several injured individuals from under the rubble of several homes which were bombed by Israeli warplanes tonight in various places in the Rafah governorate in southern Gaza Strip,” the Palestinian Civil Defense statement read.

Along with the statement, the Civil Defense published photos showing at least two dead bodies inside body bags.

Eight Palestinians were killed in two attacks on Rafah, although the exact timeframe remains unclear, according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

Rafah’s Kuwait hospital said it received 11 dead, according to a post on its Facebook account in the early hours of Tuesday local time.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces regarding Tuesday morning’s strikes in Rafah.

The strikes in southern Gaza comes after the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said Monday that the military operation in Rafah will continue to “exert military pressure on Hamas”.

The IDF also said on Monday that it is “currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Overnight from Sunday through the early hours of Monday, at least 26 people were killed in strikes on Rafah, according to the Civil Defense.