Over a decade ago, Highlife musician Kofi Nti was one of the acts who enjoyed fame all over the place with songs such as Rakia, Akonta, Atwetan and although he is not hot at the moment he said he was not envious of the new crop of musicians making waves.

In an interview, Kofi Nti said there was no point in being envious of the new musicians because he had been there before.



“There is no need to be envious of the young musicians because I am not hot now. I have enjoyed my time in the past and the best I can do is to support these young ones.



“Every musician has his/her time so when you are not reigning anymore, the best thing to do is to support the young ones and allow them to also enjoy their time. The likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie will one day not be relevant anymore,” he said.

Kofi Nti disclosed that some of his peers felt bad that they were not making hits anymore and hatred for the young ones, which should not be the case.

“When I started my music career, I saw musicians who were very famous but during my time, with the likes of Ofori Amponsah and the late Kofi B, they were nowhere to be found.

“The issue is that Ghanaians always want to hear from new musicians so they forget about the old ones and that has always been the case. There are very few musicians, such as Daddy Lumba, the Kojo Antwi and Amakye Dede, who are still famous even now,” he said.

The Odo Nwom hitmaker commended the likes of Kuami Eugene, King Promise, KiDi and Bless for holding up Highlife music. He added that he was ready to work with young talented musicians.

“These young guys are doing so well and they must be commended for their effort. It is not easy to make a hit song but these young guys are on top of their game, they are churning out great songs and I love them for that,” he said.

Kofi Nti also indicated that he was almost done with his album until coronavirus came to turn everything on its head.



“Just when I was ready to give my fans and Ghanaians a taste of my new album, coronavirus set in and destroyed everything. I have decided to start promoting the album hopefully next year. By then coronavirus would have gone down,” he stated