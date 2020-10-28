Controversial actress and video vixen, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has been attacked.
Poloo was attacked by a lady at West Hills Mall, who claimed the man in whose company the actress was, is her husband.
In a video fast circulating on social media, the said lady is seen engaging Poloo in a heated argument as all attempts by her husband to calm her down proved futile.
The man involved turns out to be Poloo’s ‘mysterious’ husband she got married to a few months ago and flooded social media with their visuals.
In the spur of the moment, Poloo tried to explain that what was circulating online was just a music video but the irate lady wouldn’t listen.
Watch the video below:
How can you let your wife embarrass me this way😌 you should’ve told her the wedding videos that came out was a music video so she left UK to Ghana just to do this to me wow wow 😩 thanks to somebody saw her coming and took a video for me I will everyone know about what your wife did today