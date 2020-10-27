It was all joy and fun when Thomas Partey thrilled his Arsenal teammates with Twi gospel music.

Partey’s performance came at a time they were eating.

Though the teammates clearly did not understand the lyrics of the song, they seemed excited by his performance.

They clapped and nodded their heads simultaneously as they watch Partey on the stage.

He sang one of the popular local songs Oguama okom no, to wit the lamb that was killed.

Upon completing his ministration, the only sound that could be heard in the room was loud screams of Partey.