Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has showered praises on Thomas Partey following his explosive performance on Thursday night.

Partey, who joined the Gunners on transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid, made his full debut in their Europa League 2:1 win over Rapid Vienna in Austria.

David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals in five second-half minutes after a Bernd Leno mistake had gifted Taxiarchis Fountas the opener to ensure the Gunners began Group B with a victory.

The Black Stars deputy captain’s presence in midfield broke down attacks and built play with apparently effortless ease.

And Arteta is excited by what is to come from the Ghana international.

“I think he held the midfield by himself in the second half when we were a little bit more open,” said the Arsenal boss. “He started to take more chances attacking certain spaces with some players.

“I think he was fantastic and there is much more to come from him.”

BT Sport pundit and former Manchester United and England midfielder, Owen Hargreaves, also described Partey’s performance on the night as “one of the best debuts I have ever seen.”

“He is a key ingredient of what Arsenal have been missing for years,” former England and Chelsea winger Karen Carney, commentating on the game for BT Sport, added.

“He has a knack of breaking up play and keeping the momentum going. He is pure class. He is versatile and tactically astute, gives more balance and is technically very good.

“He is brilliant and Arsenal fans will be overjoyed to see him in this team.”

Partey and his Arsenal teammates will now focus on their Premier League game against Leicester City on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.