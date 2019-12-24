Adom Highlife Dance Fiesta to set Tema on fire today

Highlife lovers and patrons of Adom FM will be enjoying unlimited highlife groove at the Unique Floral Court at Tema Community 9 a few hours from now.

In case you just arrived in Ghana for holidays or to trace your roots as part of the ‘Year of Return’ initiative then it would be in line to board the next vehicle to enjoy Adom Highlife Dance Fiesta.

This is where all the current, past and jamming highlife songs would be played by a solid highlife band and the true Ghanaian rhythm will be a mark for patrons to troop to the dancefloor to end the year in style.

Adom Highlife Dance Fiesta last year at Unique Floral centre

Tema has been the home of Adom FM, hence patrons can’t wait to attend the event which has some of Ghana’s best highlife artistes such as Nana Tuffuor, Oheneba Kissi, Kofi Nti and the Ampofo Adjei band.

All you need is pay a highly subsidised fee of GH¢ 50.00 and bingo, you will be dancing your year away.

Adom Highlife Dance Fiesta last year

The Adom Highlife Fiesta will start at exactly 8:pm.

For those who may not be able to make it to the Unique Floral Court at Tema Community 9, you may want to follow live updates here on adomonline.com or on all Adom FM and Adom TV’s social media handles, be it Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Buy your ticket at Adom FM Kokomlemle, Community 11 No 2 Shell, Unique Court Community 9 and Agbamaame.

Come with your loved ones for an unforgettable experience!!!

Adom Highlife Dance Fiesta 2019 is sponsored by Franko Trading Enterprise, DBS Roofing Sheets, Highlife Bitters, Vitamilk, Efpac, Imboost herbal Mixture and the Shell Club.