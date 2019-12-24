Director of Elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie- Ankrah, has defended comments made by him in a leaked audio supposedly inciting a section of Ghanaians against the compilation of a new Voters Register.

“Those claiming my comments were meant to destabilise the country are being mischievous. When Occupy Ghana said they were going to occupy the Flagstaff House, did they literally do that?” he quizzed.

According to him, the ‘leaked’ audio tape was publicly recorded and so sees nothing wrong with it.

“I was speaking in the public domain when that audio was recorded, I don’t see anything wrong with what I said. And I stand by every word I said,” he noted.

“In any case, we are going to come out publicly and activate all those things said in the audio, so what’s the big deal? We will occupy the streets of Ghana to demonstrate,” he further said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday.

In the audio recording which has gone viral, Mr Afriyie-Ankrah is heard telling the leadership of the NDC to oppose the new register by bringing Ghana to “a standstill.”

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah, in the tape allegedly urged the NDC to spend about GH¢1 million on a campaign to resist the new Voters Register.

