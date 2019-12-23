Former President John Mahama has berated the effect of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in solving the unemployment situation in the country.

READ: Akufo-Addo is an oppressor – Hannah Bissiw

In his view, it is an adhoc solution adopted by the Akufo-Addo-led administration to a pressing national security issue.

NABCO was launched on May 1, 2018 to address the unemployment situation in the country.

According to reports, over 100,000 young men and women have been employed to assist in the public sector service delivery.

READ: Audio: What my review of free SHS means – Mahama explains

With the ultimate aim being to help guarantee employability of graduates, placements would last for a period of three years, earning NABCO trainees a stipend of 700 Ghana cedis every month.

But, former President Mahama is convinced NABCO is not a workable solution to ending the unemployment problem in Ghana.

“Because you don’t have an immediate solution to something, you resort to an adhoc solution and so things like NABCO are temporary fixes,” he said.

READ: Video: Criticisms have helped shape my craft – ‘Mmebusem’

What he will do if elected President, Mr Mahama said, is to do human resource gap analysis of the public sector, identify areas where there are vacancies and give the youth permanent employment

“I believe if you spend more money in expanding the digital economy and Information and Communications Technology, we can find many jobs in that sector for young people,” he added.

Source: Ghana|Adomonline.com|Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman