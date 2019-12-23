Mulan Activity Centre on Saturday held its Nine Lessons and Carols to herald the Christmas festivities in Accra.

The event, attended by pupils, their parents and friends, saw the pupils clad in dazzling robes and attires as they sang, danced and reenacted the birth of Jesus Christ.

The school choir sang Christmas carols to glorify God for His protection over the years and to reaffirm their believe in the birth of Jesus Christ.

There were scripture reading, poetry recitals, musical performances and plays portraying the historical events that led to the birth of Jesus Christ.

Proprietress at Mulan Activity Centre, Sandra Okyne, said the event was to enable the children understand the reason for Christmas.

She noted that Christmas was a time full of joy and peace and was glad that many came to share in the joy and peace that Christmas brought.

“Christmas is a season of giving, love and sharing so Nine Lessons and Carols is to help the children understand the reason for the celebration,” the Proprietress added.

Ms. Okyne also urged parents to take active interest in their wards’ education to enhance their growth and academic development.

On the way forward for Mulan Activity Center, she revealed that, they are building an indoor playhouse for the children to explore their talents.

Ms. Okyne added that, starting next year, they will use new technology to teach the children.