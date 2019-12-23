Ghana Dancehall star Stonebwoy has been named as the most-streamed Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay, a media streaming and download service, in the year 2019.

Stonebwoy topped the likes of Shatta Wale and Sarkodie to emerge with the top accolade which considered streams from December 1, 2018, to November 30, 2019.

While Shatta Wale emerged second on the list, Sarkodie took the third position in the list of most-streamed artistes in 2019.

Kwesi Arthur, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, and Wendy Shay took up the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh positions respectively.

Joyce Blessing, Daddy Lumba, and Fameye came eighth, ninth, and 10th respectively to complete the top 10 list.

Check out the list below: