Former President John Mahama has brought clarity to his promise to review the flagship free Senior High School (SHS) policy being implemented by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

According to him, it is a good policy but implementation is very poor, hence his resolve to review and improve it.

Mr Mahama made the comment in his address to the nation on Facebook Monday.

The former President’s review of the free SHS has been reportedly misconstrued to mean cancellation of the policy should he be voted back to power.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned parents whose wards are enjoying the free education not to gamble with their children’s future by voting for Mr Mahama.

But, the former President said such comments by the NPP are part of a vile propaganda.

“Review is to improve; we are coming to improve the implementation and not to cancel free SHS,” he stressed.

Mr Mahama said the first thing they will do is to abolish the double-track and complete the uncompleted school buildings to accommodate more students.

He added that, the policy is struggling because government failed to assemble experts and stakeholders for a national conference on education to deliberate on the policy.