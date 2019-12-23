Former President John Mahama is advising President Nana Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his ministers by 40.

According to him, the expenditure of the over 100 ministers and their deputies is having an adverse effect on the State.

Mr Mahama, who is launching a comeback, said he will reduce the size of government drastically.

“I will work with far less ministers; I already told the President that he should cut 40 of his ministers,” he added.

In his view, President Akufo-Addo, among others, does not need Senior Minister to be able to govern effectively.

“The Senior Minister, Minister of State in the Office of Senior Minister, Ministers for Procurement, Monitoring and Evaluation, Business Development, Special Initiatives, Aviation, Railway Development are all an unnecessary charge on the public purse”, Mr Mahama said.

