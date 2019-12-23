An Independent presidential candidate for the 2020 presidential election has urged Ghanaians to wake up in voting for the right people to lead Ghana.

According to Kofi Koranteng, Ghana is always failing due to incompetent leadership.

“We are tired of New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC). Enough is enough. Ghanaians must wake up; we have to get rid of incompetent NDC and NPP. Both parties are the bane of our development,” he said.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr Koranteng expressed confidence he is the right person to lead Ghana.

“NPP and NDC have toyed with us for long. The joke is too much, it is time for real change,” he noted.

Mr Koranteng earlier indicated that as part of his campaign strategy for 2020, he would be going from door-to-door to hug, kiss and shake hands with the electorate, These, he believes, touch hearts and give inspiration.