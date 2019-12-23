Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has tagged President Nana Akufo-Addo as a vindictive, intolerant and oppressive ruler.

Her claims follow an invitation of the party’s National Communications Officer, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, by the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over an alleged cybercrime involving the forgery and publication of false information.

Addressing the media, Dr Bissiw said the allegation leveled against Mr Gyamfi by the Jubilee House is politically motivated.

“It’s political, it’s witch-hunting and vindictive. President Akufo-Addo is an oppressor, he is persecuting his political opponents, he can’t tolerate different ideas and multiparty democracy. He came with a ballot in one hand and a gun in the other, he is not leading but ruling. We are not opponents but now political enemies,” she said.

A meeting scheduled between Mr Gyamfi and the Cybercrime Unit of the CID on Monday December 23, over his alleged cybercrime offence, was cancelled and rescheduled to tomorrow Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Jubilee House’s complaint to the CID, has led to the NDC accusing the Akufo-Addo-led government of trying to intimidate and harass innocent members of the party.