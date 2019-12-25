Highlife legend, Nana Tuffour, showcased his masterclass experience when he mounted the podium at Adom Highlife Dance Fiesta 2019 held at Unique Floral Court at Tema Community 9.

Popularly known as ‘9924’, he crooned his way into the hearts of many people with his sweet and smooth ballads.

The 65-year-old’s slow jams got lovers out of their seats holding hands as they paved their way to the dance floor to gyrate till the soul of their shoes wear off.

As the name suggests, Adom Highlife Dance party was all about the groove and fans couldn’t wait to dance to his hit songs such as Diana, Me Yere Dada, Nyankoton and Odo among others that took fans back to the 80s.

To prove he was ready for them he asked for a chair so he could wow fans with good music.

Nana Tuffour has since been a household name in Ghana with many albums to his credit, hence, it wasnt surprising he gave of an estatic showdown to grace the atmosphere.

